Japan’s exports extend double-digit gains for 6th straight month

TOKYO — Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, though the pace of growth weakened mainly due to the deepening impact of a COVID-19 resurgence across Asia. The trade data is unlikely to dispel worries about the outlook for Japan's economy, which has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels after taking an enormous hit from a collapse in global trade in the first quarter of 2020. Exports rose 26.2% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, marking the sixth straight month of double-digit growth as strong demand for chip-making equipment offset slowing U.S. and E.U.-bound shipments of cars.

The growth was slower than the 34.0% growth expected by economists in a Reuters poll and the 37.0% advance in the previous month. "The semiconductor issue had quite a big impact, which weighed on car exports a lot," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. "I think it's likely to impact exports at least until the year-end as bottlenecks in parts supply in Southeast Asia continue." Policymakers are under pressure to keep the fragile recovery intact, which has been thrown into doubt due to a resurgence of the pandemic in other parts of Asia. While vaccination rates are improving and daily COVID-19 infections appear to have peaked, analysts expect Japan to see annualized 1.2% growth https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-q3-growth-forecast-more-than-halved-covid-19-impact-2021-09-14 in the current quarter, much slower than projected last month, a Reuters poll on Tuesday showed.