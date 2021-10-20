Japan’s export growth slows; import costs weigh on recovery hopes

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s export growth weakened to its slowest in seven months in September, while a surge in imports added to worries that pandemic-led global supply chain snags could derail a fragile economic recovery. The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinize when it releases fresh quarterly growth projections at its policy meeting later this month. Exports rose 13.0% in September from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance’s trade data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for an 11.0% rise.

While ahead of forecasts, export growth weakened from 26.2% in the previous month and was the slowest since February. Shipments to China, Japan's largest trading partner, rose 10.3% in September year-on-year, led by semiconductors and plastic materials, while car exports fell 71.9%. U.S.-bound exports, another key destination for Japanese goods, fell 3.3% to mark the first decline in seven months, as demand for cars and airplanes weakened. Imports, meanwhile, jumped 38.6% in the year to September, following the prior month's 44.7% gain, driven by increased costs of oil, coal and medicines. Imports have now risen for eighth straight months, fueling concerns that recent yen weakening and surging oil prices are adding to costs in resource deficient Japan.