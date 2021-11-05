Japan’s economy likely shrank in Q3 on weak consumption, output

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s economy likely contracted in the third quarter as curbs to contain COVID-19 infections and supply constraints hit consumption and output, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring the slow pace of recovery from the pandemic’s damage. While analysts expect growth to rebound in the current quarter, the weak data would reinforce expectations Japan will lag other countries in withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus steps. The world’s third-largest economy likely shrank an annualized 0.8% in July-September after expanding 1.9% in the previous quarter, due largely to an expected 0.5% slump in consumption, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Article content External demand neither contributed nor shaved off gross domestic product (GDP) and capital expenditure shrank 0.6% from the previous quarter, the poll showed, a sign corporate activity may be losing momentum after having served as a driver of growth. “Consumption, capital expenditure and exports likely all fell in a sign Japan’s economy continued to slump,” said Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies. “Service spending will recover as vaccinations proceed. But fears over another wave of infection could weigh on consumption next year, adding to headwinds such as the prolonged impact of chip shortages and worsening terms of trade,” he said. The government will release preliminary third-quarter GDP data at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 15 (2350 GMT, Nov. 14).