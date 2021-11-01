Japan’s auto sales slump clouds prospects of consumption rebound

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s automobile sales slumped 31.3% in October from a year earlier to mark the fourth straight month of declines, industry data showed on Monday, a sign output cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were hurting the country’s already weak consumption.

The domestic sales data is among few indicators available so far in gauging the strength of consumption since state of emergency curbs to combat the pandemic were lifted on Sept. 30.

The sales slump highlights the widening damage of supply disruptions on the economy. A global parts and chip shortage has taken a heavy toll on automakers, forcing them to slash global output and causing delays in delivery of cars.