Japan’s August real wages rise for second straight month

prior month, while an accelerating uptick in consumer prices due

The increase followed a downwardly revised 0.3% gain in the

month a year earlier, the labor ministry said on Friday.

purchasing power, grew 0.2% in August compared with the same

who has pledged to boost pay .

effect, a welcome sign for the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

second consecutive month in August, largely due to a base

TOKYO — Japan’s real wages rose for the

Article content

to energy cost inflation reduced the growth margin.

Nominal total cash earnings gained 0.7% in August from a

year earlier, up for the sixth straight month. The gains

reflected drops in August 2020, when real wages shrank 1.4% and

nominal wages shed 1.3%.

Regular pay – or base salary, which makes up most of total

cash earnings and determines a wage trend – rose for the eighth

straight month, gaining 0.2%.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,

grew 6.5% year-on-year in August. But the pace of growth slowed

from double-digit figures in previous three months, due in part

to smaller statistical base effects from a year earlier, a

government official said. Special payments rose 2.0% in August.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly