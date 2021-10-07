Japan’s August real wages rise for second straight month

TOKYO — Japan’s real wages rose for the

second consecutive month in August, largely due to a base

effect, a welcome sign for the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

who has pledged to boost pay .

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households’

purchasing power, grew 0.2% in August compared with the same

month a year earlier, the labor ministry said on Friday.

The increase followed a downwardly revised 0.3% gain in the

prior month, while an accelerating uptick in consumer prices due

to energy cost inflation reduced the growth margin.

Nominal total cash earnings gained 0.7% in August from a

year earlier, up for the sixth straight month. The gains

reflected drops in August 2020, when real wages shrank 1.4% and

nominal wages shed 1.3%.

Regular pay – or base salary, which makes up most of total

cash earnings and determines a wage trend – rose for the eighth

straight month, gaining 0.2%.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,

grew 6.5% year-on-year in August. But the pace of growth slowed

from double-digit figures in previous three months, due in part

to smaller statistical base effects from a year earlier, a

government official said. Special payments rose 2.0% in August.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly

incomes and numbers of workers in August:

—————————————————————-

Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)

Total cash earnings 274,987 yen ($2,467.36) +0.7

-Monthly wage 262,221 yen +0.6

-Regular pay 244,437 yen +0.2

-Overtime pay 17,784 yen +6.5

-Special payments 12,766 yen +2.0

—————————————————————-

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)

Overall 52.035 mln +1.3

-General employees 35.781 mln +0.7

-Part-time employees 16.255 mln +2.3

—————————————————————-

The ministry defines “workers” as 1) those who were employed

for more than one month at a company that employed more than

five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or

had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18

days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a

company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labor ministry’s website

at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 111.4500 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya. Editing by Jane Merriman)

