Japan’s August real wages rise for second straight month

TOKYO — Japan’s real wages rose for the
second consecutive month in August, largely due to a base
effect, a welcome sign for the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
who has pledged to boost pay .
Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households’
purchasing power, grew 0.2% in August compared with the same
month a year earlier, the labor ministry said on Friday.
The increase followed a downwardly revised 0.3% gain in the
prior month, while an accelerating uptick in consumer prices due
to energy cost inflation reduced the growth margin.
Nominal total cash earnings gained 0.7% in August from a
year earlier, up for the sixth straight month. The gains
reflected drops in August 2020, when real wages shrank 1.4% and
nominal wages shed 1.3%.
Regular pay – or base salary, which makes up most of total
cash earnings and determines a wage trend – rose for the eighth
straight month, gaining 0.2%.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
grew 6.5% year-on-year in August. But the pace of growth slowed
from double-digit figures in previous three months, due in part
to smaller statistical base effects from a year earlier, a
government official said. Special payments rose 2.0% in August.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in August:
—————————————————————-
Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)
Total cash earnings 274,987 yen ($2,467.36) +0.7
-Monthly wage 262,221 yen +0.6
-Regular pay 244,437 yen +0.2
-Overtime pay 17,784 yen +6.5
-Special payments 12,766 yen +2.0
—————————————————————-
Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)
Overall 52.035 mln +1.3
-General employees 35.781 mln +0.7
-Part-time employees 16.255 mln +2.3
—————————————————————-
The ministry defines “workers” as 1) those who were employed
for more than one month at a company that employed more than
five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or
had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18
days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a
company that employs more than five people.
To view the full tables, see the labor ministry’s website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html
($1 = 111.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya. Editing by Jane Merriman)