Japan’s Aug factory output extends declines on car production cuts

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s industrial output fell for the second straight month in August as COVID-19 outbreaks elsewhere in Asia disrupted supply chains for carmakers already facing headwinds from a prolonged chip shortage. Separate data out on Thursday showed retail sales in August slipped for the first time in six months as households cut spending amid a coronavirus relapse, signaling lackluster consumer sentiment. The data suggests the pandemic continued to gnaw at Japan’s economy this quarter, posing an immediate challenge to the next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, who won https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-votes-new-leader-who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28 the ruling party leadership vote on Wednesday.

Article content Factory output lost 3.2% in August from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, hit by weaker production of cars and electronic machines and marking the second consecutive month of contraction after a 1.5% drop in July. The decline was larger than the 0.5% fall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Major Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp , Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co have faced production cuts since late August due to components shortage, which could have a lasting impact well into October, the industry lobby warned https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/covid-19-impact-could-hit-japanese-automakers-output-oct-2021-09-09 earlier this month.