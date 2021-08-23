Japan’s 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), the financial daily reported on Monday.
Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.
