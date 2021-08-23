Japan’s 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), the financial daily reported on Monday.

Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.

