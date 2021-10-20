Japan’s 10-year bond yields hit 6-month high, track U.S. counterparts

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yields hit 6-month highs on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, as global stock markets gained on rising optimism about corporate earnings.

U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors as investors appeared to bet on solid quarterly reports.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to 0.095%, its highest since April 13, before closing up 0.5 basis point at 0.090%.

During the Asian trading hours, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed as high as 1.673%, a level last seen in May. It last stood at 1.650%.