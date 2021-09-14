Japan’s 10-year bond yield unchanged amid equity rally

Article content

TOKYO — Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were unchanged on Tuesday amid a rally in domestic equities that also countered positive results from the finance ministry’s liquidity-enhancing bond auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.040%, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 151.74, with a trading volume of 16,754 lots.

Japan’s Nikkei ended at a more than 31-year high, led by cyclical stocks while progress in domestic vaccine rollouts raised hopes for an economic reopening.