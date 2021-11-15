Japan’s 10-year bond prices rise on weak economic data

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s 10-year government bond prices rose on Monday, as weaker-than-expected economic growth data drove investors to buy safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.065%.

Japan’s economy contracted much faster than expected in the third quarter as global supply disruptions hit exports and business spending plans and fresh COVID-19 cases soured the consumer mood, the government data showed on Monday.

While the market had expected the negative growth, the dent was worse than expected, a market participant said.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.465%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The two-year bonds have not been traded and their yield remained at minus 0.120%, while the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.725%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 151.72, with a trading volume of 11,927 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)