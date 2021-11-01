Japanese stocks jump after Kishida’s party retains majority

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares jumped on Monday, with the Nikkei hitting a one-month high, a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling party held on to a majority in a parliamentary election and raised hopes of a stable government.

The Nikkei share average rose 2.4% to 29,570.56, reaching its highest level since late September, while the broader Topix gained 1.70% to 2,035.14.

Kishida’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) retained a majority in the powerful lower house in Sunday’s parliamentary election and is expected to compile a stimulus to support pandemic-hit businesses.

“The market was lifted by a positive surprise of the LDP’s solo majority win at the election. Investors are now more confident in a stable, long-term administration of the party,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

A poorer showing by the LDP would have heightened expectations that Kishida could follow predecessor Yoshihide Suga in becoming another short-term premier. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)