Japanese stocks fall on caution ahead of ruling party leadership election

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in chip makers and shippers, as investors chose to pocket profits ahead of a leadership election in the ruling party.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.45% to 30,103.42 by 0212 GMT and the broader Topix lost 0.63% to 2,074.57, also tracking a weaker Wall Street finish overnight.

“Investors who had bet on changes in Japan’s politics were selling shares to book profits ahead of the party election tomorrow,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist with Pictet Asset Management.