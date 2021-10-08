Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, Toyota lifts Topix

For the week, the Nikkei is set to a post a drop of 1.8%, weighed down by concerns about China’s economic slowdown and U.S. inflation fears. For the month, the index has lost more than 4% so far.

The Nikkei advanced 2.11% to 28,263.40 by 0218 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.74% to 1,973.27.

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and as investors scooped up bargains after sharp declines this month, while Toyota Motor helped the Topix trade higher after nine straight sessions of falls.

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight in a broad-based rally led by Big Tech, as a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month.

“Domestic shares rose because overseas markets advanced, but today’s gain was just a rebound from sharp losses,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

With no stock-moving catalyst within Japan, investors are awaiting the new government’s policies ahead of the Oct. 31 national lower house election, Kamada said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week flagged chances of tweaking the nation’s financial income tax rate, which Kamada said has a negative impact on the local market.

Of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the exchange, shippers only fell.

Automakers advanced as the yen weakened against the dollar, with Toyota Motor jumping 3.67% and Honda Motor rising 2.16%.

Eneos, Japan’s biggest refiner, rose 1% after a local media report said it would buy Japan Renewable Energy, which operates solar and wind power plants, for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from Goldman Sachs and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)