Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, underpinned by strength on Wall Street overnight, with buying back beaten down Toyota Motor and other related stocks.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.35% to 27,829.86 by 0212 GMT, while the broader Topix also gained 0.35% to 1,941.00.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at all-time highs.

“There is no reason to sell Japanese stocks after the S&P and Nasdaq reached record highs. Investors are buying back auto and other cyclical shares that were oversold,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.