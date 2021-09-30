Japanese shares slip on lack of cues before new leadership takes charge

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares fell on Thursday as investors struggled to find fresh cues before the new leadership of the country assumes charge, while selling pressure due to a reshuffle of the benchmark Nikkei also weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.45% to 29,412.07 by 0201 GMT, while the broader Topix lost 0.50% to 2,028.00.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday appointed former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader, beating rival Taro Kono, who was known as a promoter of renewable energy. Kishida is set to become the nation’s new prime minister.