Japanese shares rise on stimulus hopes; Topix nears March peak

TOKYO — Japanese shares jumped on Friday to their highest level in nearly six months, underpinned by hopes of an earnings recovery and potential economic stimulus later this year.

Nikkei share average gained 0.85% to 28,787.35, reaching its highest level since July 13.

The broader Topix, which have been outperforming the Nikkei for almost six months, hovered near its March 19 peak of 2,013 – its highest since 1991. At midday, it was up 0.8% at 1999.80.

“In terms of earnings revisions, Japan is now doing quite well in the world, which could be helping to bring fresh attention to the Japanese markets,” Yuya Fukue, trader at Rheos Capital Works said.