Japanese shares rise on solid Wall Street finish, banks gain on higher rates

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by overnight strength on Wall Street, while higher U.S. Treasury yields lifted the country’s brokerage and banking shares.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.59% to 29,388.84 by 0145 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.52% to 2,037.0.7

Wall Street jumped overnight, with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors amid solid quarterly reports.

“Japanese shares appear to be cheap relative to the U.S market’s strength. Investors are betting that if the U.S. market keeps its momentum, Japanese shares should rise as well,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.