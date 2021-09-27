Japanese shares rise on reopening hopes as COVID-19 infections drop

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose on Monday, led by cyclical stocks that would benefit from an economic recovery from the COVID-19 lows, as the country plans to lift its emergency measures this week, though caution after a sharp rally this month capped gains.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.36% to 30,357.20 by 0208 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.39% to 2,098.94.

The Nikkei rose more than 8% this month on hopes for a new political leadership and recovery amid falling number of coronavirus infections.