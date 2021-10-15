Japanese shares jump on tech boost, set to post weekly gain of over 2%

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose on Friday, and were set to end the week up more than 2%, after Wall Street’s overnight gains helped boost technology heavyweights as the earnings season is set to kick off.

However, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 0.5%, after the company posted a weaker-than-expected profit forecast.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.05% at 28,851.70 by 0154 GMT, and the broader Topix gained 1.17% at 2,010.22.

Both the Nikkei and the Topix are set to post first weekly gains after three straight weeks of losses, rising 2.9% and 2.48%, respectively.