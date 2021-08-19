Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japanese shares slipped on Thursday, struggling to shake off concerns that the spreading Delta coronavirus variant could delay an economic recovery. By midday recess, the Nikkei share average fell 0.69% to 27,394.43, inching closer to near seven-month low of 27,272 touched on July 30. The broader Topix lost 0.74% to 1,909,70. “At the moment, there is no clear case to buy Japanese shares. But support for the Nikkei seems solid around the 27,000 mark,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset.