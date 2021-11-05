Japanese shares fall on dim corporate outlook, chip gains cap losses

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares fell on Friday, weighed down by uncertainties about domestic corporate outlook, while gains in chip-related shares tracking their U.S. peers limited losses.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.6% to 29,604.37 by 0158 GMT, after inching up 0.15% earlier in the session. The index is set to gain 2.43% for the week.

The broader Topix lost 0.79% to 2,039.33.

“We had expected a series of upward revisions of corporate outlook toward the end of the year but it turned out we are seeing a mixture of good and bad outcome,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.