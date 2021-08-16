Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japanese shares fell on Monday, dragged by concerns of slow economic growth due to the Delta coronavirus variant, while Toyota Motor and Sony Group slid after the yen strengthened. The Nikkei share average dropped 1.86% to 27,455.43 by 0213 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 1.71% to 1,922.95. “Japan is still lagging behind the United States and Europe in taking measures against COVID-19, including vaccinations. That could lead to a downturn in the economy,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.