Japanese shares fall as COVID-19 worries weigh

TOKYO — Japanese shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by transport and department stores’ stocks, as worries over surging cases of COVID-19 persisted.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.21% to 27,730.54 by 0202 GMT, setting the index to close lower on the last trading day of the month for a 12th straight month. The broader Topix was down 0.35% to 1,943.29.

A weak finish on the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight also weighed on the Nikkei.

“Shares that would benefit from an economic reopening fell as there are still concerns about the pandemic deepening,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.