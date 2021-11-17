Japanese shares end lower on weaker yen, rising cost worries

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares reversed course to end lower on Wednesday, as concerns over rising costs and a weaker yen outweighed strength in technology heavyweights tracking overnight Wall Street gains.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.4% to close at 29,688.33, while the broader Topix lost 0.6% to 2,038.34.

Overnight, all the three major indexes on Wall Street closed higher on the back of upbeat retail sales data. 1 “The yen’s weakness against the dollar is good for some companies but also a negative factor for others. Investors are now focusing on the latter, especially because material costs are rising,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.