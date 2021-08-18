Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japanese shares bounced back on Wednesday, led by gains in Fujifilm and other defensive stocks, while concerns about Delta variant kept many investors on guard. Nikkei average rose 0.57% to 27,579.84, erasing earlier losses to its lowest level since July 30 after four straight days of losses. The broader Topix also rose 0.54% to 1,925.98. The gains were led mainly by defensive shares while many cyclical shares slipped on continued worries the spreading Delta variant could disrupt the economic recovery, both at home and abroad.