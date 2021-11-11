Japanese refiner Eneos to proceed with $4.2 billion Nippo takeover By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato



TOKYO (Reuters) – Eneos Holdings said it will continue with its bid to take its subsidiary, roadbuilder and property developer Nippo Corp, private with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), rejecting opposition from activist fund manager Oasis Management.

Hong Kong-based Oasis, which has a 4.5% stake in Nippo, says the price is too low and earlier this week took the unusual step of going public with what it says are assurances from Eneos, Japan’s biggest refiner, and Nippo that they are open to alternative bids.

The offer values Nippo at about 476.4 billion yen ($4.2 billion).

“We will proceed with the procedure, which has been announced. We will commence the tender offer as soon as the preconditions are met,” an Eneos spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

“We refrain from commenting on our response to an individual investor.”

Eneos and Goldman in September announced plans to acquire the 43% of Nippo that Eneos does not already own.

Once a complicated series of transactions is completed, Eneos will own 50.1% of Nippo and Goldman the rest, with Goldman’s stake potentially later rising to 75% through preference shares and options.

Oasis has previously aired complaints that have long been made about majority shareholders in Japan steamrolling minority interests.

Eneos is due to report earnings later on Thursday.

($1 = 113.0900 yen)