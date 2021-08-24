Japanese financial regulator considers imposing stricter crypto rules By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Japanese financial regulator considers imposing stricter crypto rules

Japan’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has started discussions around imposing stricter regulations for cryptocurrencies in an effort to provide better protection to Japanese investors. Back in July, the FSA established a dedicated section as well as a panel of financial experts to help the government oversee digital and decentralized finance. The agency will also be responsible for keeping track of developments in cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currency initiatives, as reported by Jiji Press. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph