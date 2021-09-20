Japanese Exchange TAOTAO To Start XRP Trading in 2 Days By CoinQuora

- Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO will begin XRP trading on September 22.
- This comes days after TAOTAO merged with a major partner of Labs – SBI VC Trade.
- XRP Investors can now trade after the maintenance of the platform on September 22.
A major deal in the bag for XRP. Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO has finalized plans to commence XRP trading in two days. TAOTAO sealed the deal shortly after a merger with SBI VC Trade – an exchange, belonging to a major Ripple partner, on September 1.
This is a big win for XRP months after they were deserted by all affiliated exchanges.
#Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO will be relishing #XRP from 22nd of September!
