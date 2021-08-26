Japanese component maker Murata to close key plant over COVID-19 cluster -Nikkei

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Electronics component maker Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd will close a key plant in Japan until at least next week, following a cluster outbreak of COVID-19, the Nikkei newspaper said https://s.nikkei.com/3ykOm6S.

The Echizen plant in the central prefecture of Fukui, where 7,000 people work, will be shut until Aug. 31 after 98 infections were reported by Tuesday, it added. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)