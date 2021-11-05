Japanese carmakers’ Chinese sales tumble in October By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Honda’s logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon



BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co and Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp’s sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world’s biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.