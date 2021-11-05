Japanese carmakers’ Chinese sales tumble in October By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Honda’s logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co and Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp’s sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world’s biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR