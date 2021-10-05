Japan will take necessary steps to support economy, says new economy minister

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s new economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said on Tuesday the government will take all necessary measures to support the economy, which remains hard-hit due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will manage economic and financial policy in a flexible manner without hesitation,” Yamagiwa told reporters at his inaugural press conference.

He also called for discussions about the country’s economic growth strategy and reducing income inequality. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)