Japan will prioritize simplicity in CBDC design, says central bank executive By Cointelegraph

Japan will prioritize simplicity in CBDC design, says central bank executive

Matilda Colman
While Japan’s CBDC plans are still in the research stage, Shinichi Uchida, an executive of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), has said simplicity will drive the central bank’s design thesis for the digital yen.

According to Reuters, Uchida made this known during a speech delivered on Friday calling for modalities to be put in place to ensure the CBDC co-exists with existing private payment channels.