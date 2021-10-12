Japan wholesale inflation spikes, squeezing corporate profits

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s wholesale prices surged 6.3% in September from a year earlier as raw material costs continued to rise, data showed on Tuesday, a sign that global commodity inflation is squeezing the bottom line for corporates.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 5.9% gain and accelerated from a revised 5.8% increase in August.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 1.8% from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed.