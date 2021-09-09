Japan Utility Stocks Jump After PM Candidate Backs Nuclear Power

Article content (Bloomberg) — Shares of Japanese utilities got a boost of confidence after a leading contender to become prime minister said restarting nuclear power plants was necessary to achieve the country’s net zero goals, reversing a previous stance that sought to phase out the energy source. Power providers and nuclear reactor operators soared on Thursday. Tokyo Electric Power Co. jumped as much as 12%, the most in almost five years, while Kansai Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. each rose more than 5%. The Topix Electric Power & Gas Index gave the biggest boost to the broader index, which declined after rallying for eight consecutive days.

Article content The rally follows a comment by Taro Kono, an administrative reform minister and possible candidate to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, that nuclear power plants are needed to some degree for the country to achieve its pollution-curbing goals, according to Jiji Press. He added that he doesn’t plan to halt reactors anytime soon. Sanae Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister and another candidate in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, also said she will make small modular reactors a national project. Japan has been slow to restart nuclear reactors shuttered in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns. Most of its 33 operable reactors remain offline as widespread local opposition to atomic energy has made it challenging.