Japan, U.S. agree to start talks on extra tariffs on steel, aluminium By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan and United States have agreed to start discussions to solve the issue of additional U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan in a meeting between Japan’s Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the Japanese ministry said on Monday.

No concrete resolution measures have been discussed, an official at the Japanese industry ministry told reporters after the meeting.

The United States said on Friday it will open talks with Japan that could lead to an easing of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a longstanding irritant in trade relations between the two allies.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR