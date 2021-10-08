Japan to use foreign reserves for ESG investments

Article content

TOKYO — Japan will start using foreign reserves to buy securities that meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, joining a trend among global investors to focus on combating climate change.

“Revitalizing new ESG investment will help achieve a greener society and carbon neutrality in 2050,” Suzuki said. “As the ESG bond market grows, I believe investment in ESG bonds will increase from now on.”

The minister expected Japan to be the first Group of Seven (G7) government to use foreign reserves for ESG investments, and he hoped others would follow.