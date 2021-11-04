Japan to provide $880 cash payout to minors as part of stimulus -Yomiuri By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government and ruling coalition have agreed to provide a cash payout of 100,000 yen ($878.73) to all children as part of an economic stimulus package to weather the pain of COVID-19 pandemic, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

The payout would cover all minors up to age 18 regardless of household income for a budget of about 2 trillion yen, the paper reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to compile a “large-scale” stimulus package this month, aiming to pass through parliament an extra budget by the end of this year.

Key among the spending would be funding aimed at recovering from the pandemic, including reviving domestic tourism, he has said.

($1 = 113.8000 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR