Japan to investigate Amazon cloud disruptions to brokers, airline

TOKYO — Japan is investigating an Amazon Web Services outage that disrupted operations at major online brokerages, a leading mobile phone carrier and its biggest airline, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The outage, at least the third for Amazon since June, hit airline ANA Holdings Inc, which said some flights were delayed after problems with its ticketing and check-in system, but services were later restored.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on how many customers were affected and the company did not respond to a subsequent request for details of what caused the problem and whether it had fully restored the cloud service.