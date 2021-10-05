Japan to gauge timing for restarting subsidized travel program

Article content The Japanese government will look into the right timing to restart a popular subsidized travel program that was suspended late last year as coronavirus infections spread, broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing tourism minister Tetsuo Saito. Saito, the newly appointed minister for land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, also said at his inaugural news conference that the government would stand by its goal of reaching 60 million inbound tourists by 2030 as a key source of economic growth, NHK said.

Article content Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s new cabinet, which formed on Monday, is looking to revitalize an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the service industry as tourism dried up under state-of-emergency restrictions and closed borders. The “Go To Travel” program that began in July last year helped boost domestic travel but was put on hold by the end of the year https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-japan-idUSKBN28O0B5amid fears it would help the virus spread https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-japan-travel-idUSKBN29R0J2. “It is important to balance the prevention of contagion and the promotion of tourism,” Saito said, according to NHK. A ministry official said he could not immediately confirm the minister’s reported comments.