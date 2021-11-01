Japan to compile ‘large-scale’ stimulus package in mid-Nov, says PM Kishida By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government would compile a “large-scale” stimulus package around mid-November and aim to pass through parliament an extra budget by the end of this year.
In a news conference, Kishida also said Japan would seek to play a leadership role in promoting carbon-neutral policies in Asia such as by offering aid to the region and investing in clean energy. The steps would be part of the government’s stimulus package, he added.
