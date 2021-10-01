Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.31%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 2.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rakuten Inc (T:), which rose 3.24% or 35.0 points to trade at 1116.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) added 1.62% or 43.0 points to end at 2698.0 and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:) was up 1.52% or 20.0 points to 1339.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Konami Corp. (T:), which fell 8.39% or 590.0 points to trade at 6440.0 at the close. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) declined 5.98% or 225.0 points to end at 3540.0 and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 5.30% or 31.0 points to 554.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3077 to 543 and 133 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.40.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.27% or 0.20 to $74.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.26% or 0.20 to hit $78.11 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 2.85 to trade at $1754.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.05% to 111.21, while EUR/JPY fell 0.01% to 128.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 94.282.