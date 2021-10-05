Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.19% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 2.19% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Inpex Corp. (T:), which rose 5.60% or 50.0 points to trade at 943.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd (T:) added 3.69% or 109.0 points to end at 3060.0 and Sojitz Corp. (T:) was up 3.60% or 64.0 points to 1843.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.92% or 5420.0 points to trade at 72850.0 at the close. Z Holdings Corp (T:) declined 5.55% or 39.6 points to end at 673.3 and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (T:) was down 4.99% or 100.0 points to 1903.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2958 to 642 and 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in Inpex Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.60% or 50.0 to 943.0. Shares in Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.69% or 109.0 to 3060.0. Shares in Sojitz Corp. (T:) rose to all time highs; up 3.60% or 64.0 to 1843.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.88.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.39% or 0.30 to $77.92 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.57% or 0.46 to hit $81.72 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.42% or 7.50 to trade at $1760.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.27% to 111.17, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 128.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.963.

