Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.17% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 2.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.68% or 215.5 points to trade at 3020.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Central Japan Railway Co. (T:) added 3.15% or 500.0 points to end at 16365.0 and West Japan Railway Co. (T:) was up 2.77% or 140.0 points to 5192.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were TOTO Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.06% or 360.0 points to trade at 5580.0 at the close. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co (T:) declined 5.48% or 185.0 points to end at 3190.0 and Komatsu Ltd. (T:) was down 5.35% or 153.5 points to 2714.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3100 to 547 and 126 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.08.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.27% or 0.89 to $71.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.08% or 0.80 to hit $74.72 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.17% or 3.05 to trade at $1760.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.27% to 109.68, while EUR/JPY rose 0.27% to 128.61.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 93.207.