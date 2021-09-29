Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.12% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 2.12%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 2.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 4.13% or 14.0 points to trade at 353.0 at the close. Meanwhile, IHI Corp. (T:) added 3.76% or 103.0 points to end at 2843.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 2.84% or 190.0 points to 6880.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (T:), which fell 5.69% or 57.1 points to trade at 945.9 at the close. Advantest Corp. (T:) declined 5.64% or 610.0 points to end at 10210.0 and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) was down 5.27% or 2840.0 points to 51000.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2650 to 918 and 173 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was up 6.06% to 22.40.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.57% or 0.43 to $74.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.64% or 0.50 to hit $77.85 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.08% or 1.45 to trade at $1738.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.00% to 111.50, while EUR/JPY fell 0.24% to 129.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 93.940.