Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.87% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 1.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.42% or 71.0 points to trade at 2147.0 at the close. Meanwhile, KDDI Corp. (T:) added 1.58% or 58.0 points to end at 3726.0 and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 1.06% or 30.0 points to 2851.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.61% or 2350.0 points to trade at 48610.0 at the close. Kikkoman Corp. (T:) declined 4.49% or 430.0 points to end at 9140.0 and Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) was down 4.34% or 68.0 points to 1500.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2860 to 652 and 225 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.06% or 30.0 to 2851.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.23.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.28% or 0.23 to $83.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.59% or 0.51 to hit $85.31 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.11% or 1.95 to trade at $1782.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.14% to 114.11, while EUR/JPY fell 0.18% to 132.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 93.642.