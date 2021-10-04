Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.13% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.13%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 1.13% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.34% or 56.0 points to trade at 1104.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) added 5.30% or 17.0 points to end at 338.0 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) was up 5.19% or 16.0 points to 324.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which fell 8.42% or 490.0 points to trade at 5330.0 at the close. Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) declined 8.07% or 670.0 points to end at 7630.0 and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) was down 7.19% or 540.0 points to 6970.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2268 to 1299 and 179 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.94.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.66% or 0.50 to $75.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.59% or 0.47 to hit $78.81 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.26% or 4.50 to trade at $1753.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 111.15, while EUR/JPY rose 0.17% to 128.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 94.058.