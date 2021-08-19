Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.10% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.10%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 1.10% to hit a new 6-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.52% or 186.0 points to trade at 4301.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.08% or 266.0 points to end at 6786.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was up 3.92% or 24.6 points to 652.8 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Showa Denko K.K. (T:), which fell 7.87% or 248.0 points to trade at 2902.0 at the close. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 7.87% or 121.0 points to end at 1417.0 and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 6.61% or 630.0 points to 8900.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2834 to 727 and 185 ended unchanged.

Shares in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.08% or 266.0 to 6786.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 2.45% or 1.60 to $63.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 2.04% or 1.39 to hit $66.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.60 to trade at $1781.80 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.11% to 109.86, while EUR/JPY fell 0.17% to 128.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.32% at 93.440.