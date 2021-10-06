Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.05% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.05%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 1.05% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 12.56% or 385.0 points to trade at 3450.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Taiheiyo Cement Corp. (T:) added 7.42% or 166.0 points to end at 2402.0 and Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) was up 6.03% or 21.0 points to 369.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:), which fell 7.86% or 25.0 points to trade at 293.0 at the close. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 6.36% or 227.0 points to end at 3340.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 5.60% or 300.0 points to 5060.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1862 to 1653 and 219 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.88.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.44% or 0.35 to $79.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.29% or 0.24 to hit $82.95 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.54% or 9.55 to trade at $1751.35 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.15% to 111.61, while EUR/JPY fell 0.09% to 129.12.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 94.230.