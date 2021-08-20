Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.98%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.98% to hit a new 6-months low.

The best performers of the session on the were Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 2.65% or 80.0 points to trade at 3102.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) added 2.48% or 7.0 points to end at 289.0 and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.44% or 60.0 points to 2516.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Denso Corp. (T:), which fell 8.83% or 651.0 points to trade at 6721.0 at the close. Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) declined 8.42% or 670.0 points to end at 7290.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 8.15% or 400.0 points to 4510.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2531 to 1024 and 203 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.65% or 80.0 to 3102.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.05% or 0.03 to $63.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.18% or 0.12 to hit $66.33 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.37% or 6.65 to trade at $1789.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 109.64, while EUR/JPY fell 0.01% to 128.08.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 93.612.