Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.96% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.96%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.96%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 8.22% or 790.0 points to trade at 10400.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Advantest Corp. (T:) added 5.03% or 460.0 points to end at 9600.0 and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.75% or 70.5 points to 1952.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (T:), which fell 15.39% or 300.0 points to trade at 1649.0 at the close. Fanuc Corp. (T:) declined 8.66% or 2110.0 points to end at 22250.0 and Fujitsu Ltd. (T:) was down 8.14% or 1770.0 points to 19985.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1856 to 1632 and 244 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.04.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 1.14% or 0.94 to $81.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.09% or 0.91 to hit $82.96 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.31% or 5.65 to trade at $1804.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.11% to 113.68, while EUR/JPY fell 0.11% to 131.93.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 93.828.